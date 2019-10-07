Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened outside Dumfries Ice Bowl on Friday night

A teenager ended up in hospital with facial injuries after being attacked in an ice rink car park.

The incident happened outside Dumfries Ice Bowl on Friday at about 23:30.

Police said they believed a number of people would have been returning to cars in the area at the time the 18-year-old was assaulted.

They said they would be reviewing CCTV but in the meantime have issued descriptions of three men they are looking to trace.

The first one is described as being about 18 years old, of average height and a bulky build, with short, dark blond hair - possibly shaved on the sides and longer on top. He was clean shaven and wearing a dark jacket.

The second man was in his late teens or early 20s and was wearing a black CP jacket with goggles incorporated into the hood.

The third man has only been described as wearing a hooded top.