Wigtown book festival 'beats all expectations'

Image copyright Colin Hattersley Image caption Hundreds of events were held over 10 days in Wigtown

Organisers have hailed another "superb year" for the Wigtown Book Festival which ended at the weekend.

They said preliminary figures showed attendances had "matched or slightly bettered" the numbers achieved for last year's 20th anniversary special.

Operational director Anne Barclay said they were "overjoyed" to have seen similar visitor levels - about 29,000 - again this year.

"It really has beaten all our expectations," she added.

Hundreds of events were held over 10 days at Scotland's national book town.

Image copyright Colin Hattersley Image caption Organisers said books were still at the centre of the festival but it offered many other attractions

Ms Barclay said organisers hoped it had offered something for everyone.

She was "especially pleased" that the events attracted people of all ages and backgrounds, "with an ever-growing emphasis on children and young people.

Ms Barclay added that plans were already being made for the 2020 event.

This year former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson and local author Shaun Bythell were among those who took part.

Image copyright Wigtown Book Festival Image caption Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson was in conversation with BBC broadcaster Sarah Smith