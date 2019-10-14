Cement lorry crash recovery effort shuts A75 for hours
14 October 2019
A cement lorry crash recovery operation requiring specialist equipment has shut the A75 in Dumfries and Galloway.
The road was closed in both directions between Newton Stewart and Glenluce at about 09:30.
A police update said that a 30-mile diversion was likely to remain in place until about 18:30.
Drivers have been advised to seek alternative routes if possible or expect significant additional journey time.