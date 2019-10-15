Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A75 near Carsluith in Dumfries and Galloway

Two soldiers had to be taken to hospital after an armoured vehicle crash in southern Scotland.

The incident happened on the A75 near Carsluith at about 15:20 on Monday and closed the road for about six hours.

A Panther light armoured vehicle, driven by a 23-year-old from Catterick, left the road and overturned.

He was taken to hospital with a head injury and a 30-year-old passenger - also from Catterick - needed treatment for a back injury.

Image copyright Billy McCrorie Image caption The driver of the vehicle was taken to the Galloway Community Hospital

They were taken to the Galloway Community Hospital and Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary respectively.

Police said another passenger travelling in the back of the vehicle was unhurt.

The road was fully reopened at about 21:35.