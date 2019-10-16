A man has been convicted of an attempted murder charge at a house in the Scottish Borders.

Barry Smart, 34, repeatedly stamped on his victim and wounded him with a knife after he arrived at the property in Galashiels in December last year.

He had denied attempting to murder Michael Ledgerwood, 36, but was convicted by a jury.

Smart was remanded in custody at the High Court in Edinburgh and sentence deferred until next month.

The court heard how he had launched the attack after Mr Ledgerwood arrived at a house on Beech Avenue in Galashiels with another man.

'Wee bit hazy'

His victim said Smart had initially "seemed pretty much OK" but had then suddenly hit him on the back of the head.

"I went straight to the floor. He started stamping on me. That's when my memory went a wee bit hazy," said Mr Ledgerwood.

He said Smart had continued to stamp on him until he was knocked out.

Mr Ledgerwood added that his face had been "slashed open twice".

He was helped to a car after the attack and taken to Borders General Hospital before being transferred to St John's Hospital in Livingston for treatment.

Face numb

The court heard the left hand side of his face was now numb as a result of the incident on 12 December.

The judge, Lord Woolman, remanded Smart in custody and deferred sentence for the preparation of a background report.

He is due to be sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow in November.