Image copyright Jim Barton Image caption The work is aimed at improving the visitor experience at the site in the Scottish Borders

A project to improve the path network on the "iconic" Eildon Hills in the Borders has been completed.

The scheme saw repairs carried out along more than 2.5 miles (4km) of routes as part of efforts to improve the visitor experience in the area.

VisitScotland chief executive Malcolm Roughead said the area was popular with walkers and had "fantastic scenery".

He said tourism inspired by sites like the Eildon Hills was the "heartbeat of the Scottish economy".

Image copyright Pete Robinson Image caption The project aims to protect the routes for years to come

Scottish Borders Council was awarded more than £100,000 from VisitScotland towards improving the path network.

Mark Rowley, executive member for business and economic development, said the area was renowned for its outdoor pursuits.

"Hundreds of walkers use the paths around and over the Eildons every week and this funding has enabled significant improvements which will protect these routes for many years to come," he said.