Image copyright DGHP Image caption DGHP has more than 10,000 properties across Dumfries and Galloway

Tenants with one of Scotland's biggest social landlords are being balloted on a deal which it is claimed could unlock investment and create hundreds of jobs.

Dumfries and Galloway Housing Partnership (DGHP) has more than 10,000 properties in the region.

Tenants are being asked to agree to back a deal for their landlord to become part of the Wheatley Group.

If it goes ahead, DGHP said it would peg back rent rises and could see 500 new jobs and apprenticeships created.

The ballot is now open and will close on 18 November.

Image copyright DGHP Image caption DGHP said rent rises would be capped for some time under the deal

DGHP said the deal with the Glasgow-based group would bring a range of benefits including:

Lower rents than planned, with increases capped at 2% a year for the next three years

Creating an in-house repairs workforce

500 new jobs and apprenticeships

Enabling DGHP to accelerate investment plans

1,000 new homes for older people and families across the region over five years

Director of housing services Jayne Moore said it would allow them to unlock extra funding.

"By joining the Wheatley Housing Group (WHG), DGHP will be able to access additional money that will allow us to invest in our tenants' homes and also build new homes right across the region," she said.

"WHG is made up of registered social landlords like DGHP, and by bringing us all together it is able to use our collective size to achieve more attractive funding arrangements.

"The important thing to note is that DGHP will remain as an independent landlord."

Image copyright DGHP Image caption Voting on the deal will close next month

Ms Moore said it could also provide an employment boost.

"The partnership with Wheatley offers us a great opportunity to invest a lot more in our tenants' homes," she said.

"What comes with that are additional job opportunities for the entire region."