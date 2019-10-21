Image copyright Google

A 50-year-old man has been charged with theft after a luxury cashmere mill was targeted twice in a week.

Jackets and jumpers were taken from the Johnstons of Elgin shop in the Eastfield Mills visitor centre in Hawick.

The break-ins happened at 12:50 on 14 October and about 21:45 on 16 October. The stolen clothes were worth about £5,000.

The man is due to appear in Selkirk Sheriff Court later.

Det Con Sandy Blacklock, of Galashiels CID, said: "The shop is steeped in history and the support from the local community has been vital.

"A number of stolen goods have been recovered but we would urge members of the public to contact police if they are being approached to buy any items illegally."