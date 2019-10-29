Youth Beatz in Dumfries: Free festival's economic impact 'significant'
The economic impact of an event billed as Scotland's biggest free music festival has been described as "significant".
Youth Beatz - held at Park Farm in Dumfries in June - generated estimated visitor spending of more than £500,000.
The Vamps, Professor Green, Sigma and X-Factor 2015 winner Louisa were the headline acts for the two-day event.
An estimated 40,000 fans attended the festival which is free but a ticket is required for entry.
Young people coming to the event also donated nearly 50,000 items to local food banks.
A full report on the impact of the festival will go before Dumfries and Galloway Council next month.
As well as the economic effect, it found a sharp decline in anti-social behaviour by young people on the days the event was held.
The 2020 Festival - which will also take place at Park Farm - will be held on 27 and 28 June.