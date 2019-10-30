Image copyright Billy McCrorie Image caption The monument in Newton Stewart was erected more than 140 years ago

An "important monument" in southern Scotland is in line for a major clean-up and repairs operation.

The memorial to the 9th Earl of Galloway was erected in Newton Stewart in 1875 and stands 57ft (17m) high.

A survey has found surface damage caused by vehicle exhaust fumes, graffiti removal work and "inappropriate cleaning".

The programme of work is being recommended for approval with conditions attached.

The 9th Earl of Galloway lived from 1800 to 1873 and served as MP for Cockermouth.

Image copyright Anthony O'Neil Image caption A report said the surface of the structure had become damaged and discoloured

He was also Lord Lieutenant for both Wigtownshire and the Stewartry of Kirkcudbright in southern Scotland.

The repairs to the memorial - set to be approved by Dumfries and Galloway Council - would see the removal of all vegetation and cleaning and repointing of the monument.

Existing lightning conductors will also be removed with the installation of new columns and gargoyles.

Historic Environment Scotland has welcomed the plans to improve the monument in the town's Victoria Gardens.

No work to the category B listed structure will be permitted until a full photographic survey has been carried out and any replacement stone to be used is approved.