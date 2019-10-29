Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Inspections were undertaken at the care homes this month

A £1.5m investment is needed in four council-run care homes in the Borders, according to a report.

In October, Scottish Borders Council carried out inspections following concerns over its Deanfield facility in Hawick.

An urgent £2.8m investment in that site due to "significant shortcomings" was agreed in September.

Now the scale of spending needed in Eyemouth, Galashiels, Innerleithen and Kelso has also been revealed.

Three of the homes are said to be in satisfactory overall condition with one of them rated poor.

A report to go before councillors has set out the levels of investment required at each site.

The costs outlined are:

Saltgreens, Eyemouth, rated satisfactory, £617,500

Waverley, Galashiels, rated satisfactory, £137,000

St Ronans, Innerleithen, rated satisfactory, £363,000

Grove House, Kelso, rated poor, £397,000

Councillors are being asked to agree the need to prioritise capital investment in the estate to bring it up to an "appropriate standard".

It would then be considered as part of the future capital financial planning process for 2020/21 and future years.