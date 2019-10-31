Clarencefield crash leaves man in critical condition
- 31 October 2019
A 37-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after a crash in Dumfries and Galloway.
His silver Ford Fiesta came off the road on the B724 west of Clarencefield at about 16:40 on Tuesday.
Police said he had been taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment to serious injuries.
Sgt Jonathan Edgar said inquiries were at an early stage and urged any witnesses to come forward.