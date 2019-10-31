Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the B724 near Clarencefield

A 37-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after a crash in Dumfries and Galloway.

His silver Ford Fiesta came off the road on the B724 west of Clarencefield at about 16:40 on Tuesday.

Police said he had been taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment to serious injuries.

Sgt Jonathan Edgar said inquiries were at an early stage and urged any witnesses to come forward.