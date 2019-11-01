Image copyright Iain McLellan/Spindrift Photo Agency Image caption Lawrence Waller will be sentenced for the offence later this month

A man who claimed his diabetes made it "impossible" for him to have sex has been convicted of rape.

Lawrence Waller, 59, of Dumfries, committed the offence at a house in the town in the early 1990s when his victim was 19 years old.

He told the High Court in Glasgow that his condition meant he could not have intercourse.

However, he was convicted of the rape and will be sentenced for the offence later this month.

The court heard that Waller had claimed there was an agreement between himself, his wife and the victim that she would have a baby for them.

DNA tests

The court was told that this was to have been achieved with the help of an ink syringe.

Waller said his wife had been advised not to get pregnant following previous issues while giving birth.

It emerged that his victim - who has since died - did become pregnant and DNA tests later confirmed Waller was the child's father.

Prosecutor Jim Keegan QC asked him if he had sex with the young woman, to which he replied: "Impossible. Physically impossible."

However, he was convicted of rape and Lord Armstrong deferred sentencing for reports.