Man badly hurt in Hawick street 'altercation'
- 4 November 2019
A 21-year-old man suffered serious facial injuries after being attacked while making his way home in the Scottish Borders at the weekend.
The incident happened shortly before 04:00 on Sunday on Baker Street in Hawick.
Det Con Sandy Blacklock urged anyone who had seen the "altercation" to contact the police.
He said they were reviewing CCTV in the area and were following a "positive line of inquiry".