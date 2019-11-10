Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked on the doorstep of his home in Goldie Avenue

Detectives investigating the serious assault of a man on his doorstep are appealing to two taxi drivers to contact them.

The 60-year-old was confronted by the attacker at his home in Goldie Avenue, Dumfries, at about 21:10 on Friday.

Police said inquires had revealed that two light-coloured taxis were seen driving along Goldie Avenue, between the hours of 21:00 and 21:10.

Officers believe the taxi drivers may have seen the suspect.

He was about 6ft tall and had a muscular, athletic build and was wearing dark clothes.

The victim did not need hospital treatment. Police said there was no known motive for the attack.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries and are checking CCTV footage.

Anyone with information about the assault should contact police.