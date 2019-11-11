Image copyright Kiltwalk

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Dumfries at the weekend for the Kiltwalk's first ever pop-up event.

They stepped out on a six-mile route through the town setting off from its Dock Park.

Image copyright Kiltwalk

They then headed out through Cargenbridge before looping back into town and finishing at the park's bandstand.

Dozens of charities - mainly from Dumfries and Galloway - will benefit from funds raised by walkers.

Image copyright Kiltwalk

The pop-up is a smaller-scale event - held over a shorter distance - taking place in an area of Scotland which has not already had a Kiltwalk.

Kiltwalk chief executive Paul Cooney said: "The people of south west Scotland came out in big numbers and their efforts will raise tens of thousands of pounds for 77 charities they care about.

"And we're grateful to Sir Tom Hunter for his Kiltwalk kindness boosting this fundraising by a massive 40%.

"Dumfries and the surrounding areas, decked in tartan, have taken Kiltwalk to their hearts as they stepped out for people less fortunate than themselves."

The Kiltwalk raises millions of pounds for charities in Scotland each year with four events in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee and Edinburgh.

Image copyright Kiltwalk

Image copyright Kiltwalk

Image copyright Kiltwalk

Image copyright Kiltwalk

Image copyright Kiltwalk

All images are copyrighted.