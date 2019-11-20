Tweed Valley's tourism vision secures business backing
A scheme to promote the Tweed Valley as a "world-class activity destination" has been backed by local businesses.
The support paves the way for the creation of a Business Improvement District (BID).
The BID will allow a levy to be collected from local businesses to attract more visitors and improve marketing.
It is hoped the five-year business plan will be up and running from 1 April next year.
Businesses say the scheme could generate income of up to £350,000 which would then be matched by other investment
The key aims of the BID are:
- to develop the Tweed Valley as a destination
- to ensure long-term tourism sustainability
- to increase visitor numbers and improve their experience
- to create jobs
- to encourage people to stay longer and spend more
The BID area extends east from West Linton following the River Tweed as far as Selkirk but not overlapping with a town centre BID in the town.
There are more than 100 businesses included operating across a range of sectors.