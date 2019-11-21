Man cleared of Kelso supermarket robbery charge
- 21 November 2019
A man has been cleared of carrying out a robbery at a supermarket in the Scottish Borders.
Wayne Wilkes, 38, of Kelso, had denied forcing staff to open a till and robbing them while wearing a mask over his face.
The offence was alleged to have been committed at a Co-op store in the town in November last year.
The case against him was found not proven following a jury trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.