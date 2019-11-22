Image copyright Google Image caption The fire broke out in Headrig in Jedburgh in the early hours of the morning

A woman and child have been taken to hospital following a fire in a flat in the Scottish Borders.

Firefighters were called to the scene in Headrig in Jedburgh at 02:35 on Friday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said a woman and girl were taken to Borders General Hospital for checks for the effects of breathing in smoke.

Three fire engines were sent to the scene and the fire was extinguished.