The A74(M) motorway has been closed northbound in Dumfries and Galloway as a result of a "serious" accident.

Traffic Scotland reported the crash between Lockerbie and Ecclefechan at about 06:15.

A diversion has been put in place and drivers have been advised to avoid the area if possible.

One lane of the southbound carriageway has also been closed as emergency services continue their work at the scene.

It is understood a lorry was involved in the incident but no further details of any vehicles have been released.