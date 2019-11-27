Image copyright Lewis Clarke Image caption The accident happened on the A74(M) in southern Scotland on Monday

Police have identified a lorry driver who died in a crash on the A74(M) in Dumfries and Galloway.

Dorin Mihailescu, 52, of West Drayton, west London, died at the scene of the accident near Lockerbie at about 05:45 on Monday.

His lorry struck the central reservation barrier of the motorway before leaving the road.

A Police Scotland spokesman said inquiries into the cause of the crash were ongoing.

It was the first of two serious accidents close to one another, and only a few hours apart on Monday.

In the second incident a 34-year-old man was badly hurt following a crash involving a van and a lorry.

The road in the area was shut for several hours.