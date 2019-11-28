Image copyright Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Nathan Anderson-Moores helped guide emergency services to his grandfather

A schoolboy has been praised for his role in the seafront rescue of his grandfather after he slipped and broke his leg on rocks in the Borders.

Nathan Anderson-Moores, of Tameside in Greater Manchester, was visiting family in the area in August.

He ran and got a relative to dial 999 before returning to the remote path in Eyemouth to guide emergency services.

He was given a chief officer's commendation for his "brave and mature actions".

A multi-agency rescue operation for grandfather Phillip Blanchard was sparked by the emergency call.

Image copyright Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The schoolboy was praised for his "brave and mature actions"

SFRS chief officer Martin Blunden said: "Nathan showed great calmness - not only in challenging circumstances, but in a new and remote environment - to alert the emergency services, and help our crews and colleagues to locate him and his grandad, Phillip.

"This is a fitting award that recognises the brave and mature actions of Nathan.

"He is a fantastic young man, and I am delighted to present him with this commendation."

Nathan was joined at Linlithgow Burgh Halls for the presentation by his mother Joanne, father Dave and his grandfather.

Image copyright Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The family said the award would take "pride of place" at home

His mother said she very proud of her son's achievement.

"I can't thank everyone enough for how brilliant they've been with Nathan - he was over the moon to receive the commendation," said Ms Moores.

She said the award would take "pride of place" at home.

"We went back to Eyemouth after, and met the rescue teams, which again was a very special experience for him," she added.

"It's something he'll never forget."