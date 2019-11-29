Image copyright Hector Kerr Image caption The school will be shut until at least Tuesday as a result of the fire

Investigations are continuing into the cause of a "severe" fire which has closed a Borders secondary school.

More than 40 firefighters tackled the blaze at Peebles High School at about 13:00 on Thursday.

The focus of their efforts was on an old gymnasium building as they fought to bring it under control.

The school was shut on Friday and is on holiday on Monday. The council said it would work throughout the weekend to make plans for pupils.

Image copyright @1Rigz Image caption The focus of the operation was an old gym building in the grounds

Emergency services were called out to the school - which has a roll of about 1,200 children - early on Thursday afternoon.

Everyone was evacuated safely and nobody was injured in the incident which saw dozens of firefighters and nine fire and two height appliances fight to bring it under control.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) remained on site overnight and into Friday morning.

Police said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

Scottish Borders Council chief executive Tracey Logan paid tributes to the "tireless efforts" of the SFRS.

Image caption Investigation are continuing into the cause of the blaze

"I would also like to praise the staff and pupils for the way in which they dealt with the incident yesterday and the prompt evacuation of the school," she said.

"The community of Peebles responded quickly too, and I'd like to thank all those businesses and residents who offered and provided their support to the school and to the emergency services.

"That support is greatly appreciated."

She said they continued to work with both the SFRS and Police Scotland and it was "not appropriate" to speculate on the cause of the fire.

Ms Logan said they would be working hard to make alternative arrangements for pupils if required.

Image caption The council said it would work hard to make alternative arrangements for pupils if needed

"Until the fire service has completed its work and the necessary investigations are carried out access to the site will be restricted," she said.

"Once the school is handed back to the council we will do our best to quickly assess the damage, caused not only by the fire but also smoke and water, and look at arrangements for the coming days and to return belongings to pupils and staff."

She said their priority was "maintaining continuity in the education" for the children affected.

She said they would work throughout the weekend to make plans for next week and would communicate them "through the normal channels".

The council has also set up a dedicated webpage for updates.