Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called out to Langlee Road in Galashiels at the weekend

Police are treating the death of a 55-year-old man in a flat in the Scottish Borders as "unexplained".

They were called out to a property on Langlee Road in Galashiels at about 11:10 on Sunday.

A forensic team spent the day inside the flat investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

Police said it was being treated as "unexplained" and a report into the incident would be sent to the procurator fiscal.