Man's sudden death in Galashiels flat 'unexplained'
- 2 December 2019
Police are treating the death of a 55-year-old man in a flat in the Scottish Borders as "unexplained".
They were called out to a property on Langlee Road in Galashiels at about 11:10 on Sunday.
A forensic team spent the day inside the flat investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.
Police said it was being treated as "unexplained" and a report into the incident would be sent to the procurator fiscal.