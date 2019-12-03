Image caption James and Susan Kenneavy died near their home in south west Scotland last year

The costs have been outlined for safety work planned following the deaths of a couple whose car washed up on a Scottish beach.

James and Susan Kenneavy, from Drummore, died in the incident near their home in November last year.

A range of coastal defence work on the A716 has already been brought forward in the area.

A report to councillors said permanent barriers, new signage and other measures would cost about £300,000.

The couple's car was found on the shorefront by workers clearing debris left on the A716 in the wake of a storm the previous night.

Image copyright Google Image caption Safety improvements on the route would cost about £300,000

It sparked a major search operation and the couple's bodies were eventually found on a beach at Port William which lies opposite the bay at Drummore.

The A716 was shut on the night of the accident because of the severe conditions.

However, the deaths prompted Dumfries and Galloway Council to carry out an immediate review of its closure system.

Planned coastal defence works in the area were accelerated and public consultation carried out over the preferred steps to manage the flood risk.

Tourist route

The local authority is now looking to finalise its plans which would include permanent barriers and new signs.

They would also see improvements to the diversion used in the event of the A716 closure.

A report to the communities committee said the B7065 was also part of the Southwest Coastal 300 tourist route and any investment would provide further benefits.

It said that the measures would cost "in the region of £300,000".

If agreed, it is hoped capital funding could be sought in the financial year 2020/21.