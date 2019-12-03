Image copyright Hector Kerr Image caption The school will remain shut until at least Christmas

More than 1,000 pupils in the Borders should return to "face-to-face" teaching within days after their school was hit by a "devastating" fire.

Peebles High School will be shut until at least Christmas after a blaze broke out on the site on Thursday.

Plans for home learning have been put in place this week but work is ongoing to find alternative classroom space.

Scottish Borders Council said it expected to have found accommodation for all 1,300 pupils by Monday.

Convener David Parker said that without the "magnificent efforts" of firefighters the situation could have been much worse.

Image copyright @1Rigz Image caption The council is working to find alternative accommodation for classes after the fire

However, the secondary will still remain shut until at least the new year.

A range of online learning options are being offered until accommodation can be found for classroom-based teaching.

A number of options are being explored within Peebles and also about 20 miles away in Galashiels.

The council said it would communicate its plans "as soon as possible" but expected to have arrangements in place by next week.

It thanked parents and carers for their "understanding and co-operation" in dealing with the "challenging incident".