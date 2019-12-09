Image caption The bus left the road and landed on the railway in Galashiels

A bus crashed on to a railway in the Scottish Borders.

The single-decker vehicle left the road, crashed through railings and landed on the track at Galashiels at about 20:00 on Sunday.

One person was checked over at the scene next to the A7 but did not need hospital treatment.

The line between Tweedbank and Galashiels was closed for several hours following the incident.

It reopened on Monday morning but travel disruption continued, as a number of services were cancelled because trains were not in the right location.

ScotRail said buses were replacing trains for some services between Tweedbank and Edinburgh.

The crashed bus was removed from the line during the early hours of the morning.