Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council Image caption An inquiry delivered a string of recommendations for the local authority

A council has completed its response plan to an independent investigation into construction failings at a flagship leisure centre.

Prof John Cole, who chaired the DG One inquiry, said he had never seen so many issues at one site.

He delivered his findings in April last year with a string of recommendations to avoid any repeat of the situation.

A report to Dumfries and Galloway Council said it had now completed all the actions it had identified.

The Dumfries building - which cost about £17m to construct - first opened to the public in 2008 but problems quickly emerged.

Image caption The leisure centre reopened to the public in the summer

They eventually forced its complete closure in October 2014 for an overhaul that cost more than £20m.

An independent inquiry was carried out into how the scheme was handled and said a number of lessons should be learned.

As a result, the local authority drew up an action plan to tackle the issues raised.

It included:

Reviewing its project management boards

Examining arrangements to effectively manage and deliver all major building projects

Putting protocols in place for the nature and level of decisions in relation to capital schemes

Developing procedures for the appointment and oversight of contract administrators

A council report said all the items on the action plan had now been addressed.

The centre - rebranded as DG1 - reopened to the public in July this year after being closed for nearly five years for remedial work.