Peebles High School was badly damaged by the fire

A second boy has been charged following a fire which severely damaged a secondary school in the Borders.

Peebles High School has been shut and pupils are being taught at other sites since the incident at the end of last month.

One boy was arrested and charged last week and a short statement from Police Scotland confirmed a second boy had now been charged.

It added that a report would be sent to the children's reporter.