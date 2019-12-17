Shoes worth more than £125,000 stolen from lorry

Image copyright Peter Wood Image caption The lorry was targeted while parked overnight at the service station

Thieves have made off with a haul of trainers worth more than £125,000 from a lorry parked at a service station.

The side of the lorry's trailer was cut while the driver was still in his cab and footwear taken from pallets inside.

The raid took place at about 01:40 at Annandale Water near Johnstonebridge, Dumfries and Galloway.

The thieves were disturbed after taking about half of the load which it is thought they transferred to another lorry parked alongside.

A police spokesman said the Veja brand footwear sold for about £100 a pair with about 17 pallets taken.

"The shoes, both men's and women's, are all French made, and the value of the haul is in excess of £125,000," said PC Calum Benson.

"I am keen to hear from anyone who may have used the services in the early hours of this morning to get in touch if they saw or heard anything suspicious.

"The thieves drove off in a 7.5 tonne rigid lorry which had a white cab and a blue body, when they were disturbed."