Image caption A drugs haul with a potential street value estimated at £300,000 was found in the building

Police have revealed that cannabis plants found in a vacant discount store in Dumfries had a potential street value of about £300,000.

The drugs were being cultivated in a former Original Factory Shop on Irish Street - near the town's sheriff court.

The cannabis farm was discovered on Thursday when fire crews responded to reports of a burning smell.

Police immediately sealed off the property and launched a major inquiry into the incident.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Police have said they are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity at the premises.