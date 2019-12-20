Image copyright Paul McMullin Image caption The offence was committed at Dumfries Infirmary last year

A nurse who stole prescription forms after becoming addicted to painkillers has been struck off.

Jordan Henderson took the forms from Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary and used them to try to obtain tramadol and diazepam.

He was sentenced to a community payback order when he admitted the offences at Dumfries Sheriff Court in February.

Following a hearing of the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) this week, he was removed from the nursing register.

The NMC found that Mr Henderson's "deplorable" actions had brought the nursing profession into disrepute.

A hearing of the fitness to practise committee heard he worked in the outpatients department at the Dumfries hospital.

Back injury

He used a fake prescription to try to obtain drugs from pharmacies in Castle Douglas and Dumfries in August 2018, according the NMC report.

But he was caught after pharmacy staff raised suspicions with the police.

During a search of his home, officers found prescription forms, pre-printed prescription labels and empty medication packets labelled diazepam or tramadol.

They also discovered 19 tablets in a blister pack marked diazepam and six capsules in packet marked propranolol hydrochloride.

Earlier this year Dumfries Sheriff Court was told Mr Henderson, of Dalbeattie, had become addicted to painkillers he had taken for a back injury.

Striking him off the NMC panel said Mr Henderson's actions were "fundamentally incompatible with remaining on the register".