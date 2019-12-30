Image copyright Hector Kerr Image caption The fire tore through the building in November

All pupils from a Borders secondary badly damaged in a fire are expected to return to the school in February.

Peebles High School was hit by the serious fire at the end of November.

Scottish Borders Council said it plans for all S4-S6 pupils to return to the school on Monday 3 February. Children in S1-S3 would then follow on the Tuesday.

Pupils have been taught at a range of sites since the fire. Two boys were charged in connection with the blaze.

Council chief executive Tracey Logan said of the early February plan: "I am delighted that we are in such a positive position so quickly given the scale of the challenge.

"We will continue to work on the details around these plans and will keep pupils, parents and staff updated as we make more progress."

'Amazing community'

She added: "We have continued to work right up to Christmas and in the days since to put plans in place to have all pupils back at Peebles High School as soon as possible.

"This includes the provision of temporary classrooms in the high school's grounds and preparations for these are well under way.

"Although work continues, we are now fairly confident that, all going well, all pupils will be able to return to Peebles High School over the two days of 3 and 4 February."

Image copyright Scottish Borders Council

Council leader Shona Haslam added: "To have all the pupils back on one site only weeks after the devastating fire is an amazing achievement.

"The past couple of weeks have shown what an amazing community we have, and through this resilience, perseverance and hard work we can all be very hopeful for the future of our school."