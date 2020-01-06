Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption The stand has been shut since November 2018 for safety reasons

A modernist football stand recognised as being of "national importance" could reopen next season.

The structure at Gala Fairydean Rovers' ground was shut in November 2018 amid safety concerns.

A report has outlined the scale of the work needed on the Netherdale grandstand, built in 1964 and designed by Peter Womersley.

It is hoped repairs can take place in the late summer with spectators allowed to return as early as September.

The stand - now more than 50 years old - was one of the first in the UK to use a cantilever design.

Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption It is hoped fans could return to the stand later this year

It was given category A status by Historic Environment Scotland in 2013 with visitors from across the world coming to Galashiels every year to see the stand.

A structural report was presented to club officials just before Christmas about the scale of the problems.

It concluded primary structures were in good order but work would be needed to some secondary ones.

It is expected the repairs will cost about £300,000 - with the club having already secured more than £200,000 in funding.

Officials are currently working on obtaining charitable status as well as drawing up a tender to appoint a design team.

No timescale has been set on the project but it is hoped supporters could return for next season.