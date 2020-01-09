Image caption A number of routes in south east Scotland have been affected by snow

Drivers are being warned about wintry conditions hitting a number of routes in south east Scotland.

Some vehicles were reported to be getting stuck on the A7 near Ashkirk and also near Mosspaul following heavy snow on higher ground.

Stretches of the A68 have also been affected, along with both the A73 and A72 in Peeblesshire.

Scottish Borders Council said a number of school buses had been cancelled but no schools had been closed.

Problems have also been reported on the A702 and an accident on the A68 was adding to delays.

The A721 was also closed as conditions deteriorated.

Snow and sleet were forecast to last in the area until late morning when it was expected to dry up.

However, temperatures are set to remain low until rain and winds sweep in on Friday evening.