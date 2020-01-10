Image copyright Michelle Ballantyne Image caption Emergency services were called out to the incident shortly before 07:00

The A72 in the Borders has been closed while fire fighters tackle a blaze at a chemical plant.

Emergency services were called out to an industrial unit in Walkerburn shortly before 07:00.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that there was a possibility that hazardous materials could be involved.

He said two casualties had been treated at the scene. The local primary school has also been shut as a precaution.

South of Scotland MSP Michelle Ballantyne said she was "saddened" to hear of the incident at Rathburn Chemicals.

"Rathburn is important to our community and it's important we support the firm and anyone effected during this difficult time," she said.

As a result of the fire eastbound traffic from Innerleithen on the A72 should use the Ashiestiel back road. All westbound traffic must use the A7.

Drivers have been asked to follow diversion signs.