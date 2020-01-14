Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The drive-thru plans will now be taken to the Scottish government

Plans for a drive-thru fast food restaurant in the Borders have been backed by councillors despite concerns about flooding.

The site sits between two superstores on Commercial Road in Hawick.

Scottish Borders Council's planning committee approved the project subject to a lengthy list of conditions, including protecting nearby trees.

However, a final decision on the scheme will be decided by the Scottish government.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has objected to the proposals - which also include the relocation of a retail store to the site - on those grounds.

'Strong support'

Tom Miers, who chairs the planning committee, said the agency still had a "couple of concerns" about the potential impact of flooding.

He said that councillors felt a new protection scheme being built in the town provided "adequate assurances" in that regard.

"Under the rules we need to refer this to Scottish ministers to make the final decision on that particular issue," he added.

Mr Miers said that a mix of retail outlets already existed in the area and there was "strong support" in the community for the project.

"Overall we are delighted that Commercial Road and the wider area there is being developed into a lively and thriving commercial area," he said.