Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jack Lowden has been nominated for a Bafta rising star award

Scots actor Jack Lowden has described his experience of working alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as "utterly bizarre".

He was speaking to Grant Stott on BBC Radio Scotland's Afternoon Show following his nomination for a Bafta rising star award.

The actor - who grew up in Oxton in the Borders - stars opposite the former wrestler in Fighting With My Family.

He said it had been a memorable experience over a short spell of time.

"It was utterly bizarre," he said.

"First and foremost I was stood in front of him in a Norwich accent and I had put two and a half stone on - so it was it was already bizarre."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Scots actor stars opposite Dwayne Johnson in Fighting With My Family

He said they had only worked together briefly for the film.

"We only shot one day with Dwayne and he is unbelievably good at what he does," he said.

"The big speech that he does where he sort of slags the two of us off - he didn't know it when we did the camera rehearsal.

"He went away for 15 minutes, came back and had learnt it and did it in one take."

Lowden is one of five nominees for the rising star award alongside Awkwafina, Kaitlyn Dever, Kelvin Harrison Jr and Micheal Ward.

He said it was "really lovely" to be considered for the honour.

"As far as I know it's not for one particular film it's sort of for your body of work or what you've done so far," he said.

"So it's quite a nice thing that it's sort of in recognition of what I've been mincing about doing."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jack Lowder (wearing a kilt) met Nicola Sturgeon at the premier of Mary Queen of Scots

Despite his roles in a number of successful films, the actor said he did not get recognised a lot.

However, he did recall being asked for a photograph by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the premier for Mary Queen of Scots in Edinburgh.

He said: "After the film we were in the foyer and the first minister said: 'Jack do you mind if I get a photograph?'

"And I was like: 'Oh my God, of course.'

"And she turned round and she went: 'Jean, Jean, he said yes.'

"She ended up taking the photograph of me and someone who she had brought - I think she was an aide - forgive me, she probably wasn't called Jean."

'Sore thigh'

Lowden also discussed one of the earliest roles of his career - featuring with Grant Stott in Peter Pan at the King's Theatre in 2002 at the age of 12.

"My biggest memory of that time was a very, very sore inside thigh because of the flying," he said.

"As far as I remember I spent the first half hour in a harness

"I got paid 300 quid for six weeks work but back then at 12 years old, you know, the world was my oyster."

The whole interview is available to listen to again online.