Image caption The south of Scotland company dates back more than 160 years

Dozens of staff have been made redundant after administrators were appointed at an armoured vehicle firm.

Penman Engineering was bought out of administration by Hull-based Martin Williams Limited about three years ago.

However, KPMG said that despite "considerable efforts" from staff and owners at the site near Dumfries the business had become "unsustainable".

A total of 44 staff have been made redundant with 17 workers retained to assist the administration process.

The company dates back to 1859 and specialises in armoured military and security vehicles.

Image copyright Martin Williams Image caption The company specialises in armoured vehicles

Blair Nimmo, head of restructuring at KPMG, said: "Penman Engineering has a long heritage of producing highly specialised armoured vehicles from its base in the south of Scotland.

"The company's experienced, knowledgeable team has worked tirelessly to find long-term sustainable solutions, but - regrettably - cash flow challenges have left the owners with no other choice but administration.

"Our focus as administrators will be on assessing what options are available for the business and ensuring clients and impacted staff members are fully supported throughout this difficult process."

He said they would work closely with Skills Development Scotland, via their PACE team, to support the staff who have been made redundant.