Image caption Dozens of staff were made redundant at the south of Scotland firm last week

A support event is being staged to help dozens of workers affected by the collapse of an armoured vehicle firm.

Penman Engineering near Dumfries went into administration last week with 44 staff made redundant immediately.

Workers involved are being offered the chance of advice on how to deal with the loss of their jobs.

Callum McLean, of Skills Development Scotland which is hosting the event, said it could be a very difficult time for the staff affected.

"Redundancy is a very stressful thing, it is one of the most stressful things that any of us can experience," he said.

"There's a whole rollercoaster of emotions around about redundancy - there's fear, confusion, anger, depression.

"What we want to say to people is: 'You are not alone, please come and see us - there is somebody there that can sit down and help you take the next steps.'"

Last week's announcement was the second time in about three years that Penman has entered administration.

A total of 17 staff have been retained to assist with that process.

Workers attending the support event can get face-to-face advice about benefits, finding another job and managing their money.