Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The group had a total of four dealerships in Edinburgh and Selkirk

More than 100 jobs have been saved following the purchase of a car sales company in Edinburgh.

Twenty three staff at the Borders branches of Leven Car Company were made redundant last week.

But following the sale of the remaining two sites in the capital, 101 of the 139 jobs have been saved.

Administrators from Leonard Curtis Business Rescue and Recovery were called in earlier this month after the company got into difficulties.

The group had a total of four dealerships in Edinburgh and Selkirk, including Rolls Royce, Aston Martin, Lotus, Kia and Suzuki.

Grange Motors has acquired the Rolls Royce and Aston Martin businesses, which operate from Corstorphine Road and Bankhead Drive, whilst Vertu Motors has acquired the Kia, Suzuki and Mitsubishi dealerships, which are also based at Bankhead Drive.

They are part of the Macklin Motors brand in Scotland.

Administrator Stuart Robb, of Leonard Curtis, said: "Being able to secure a sale and save so many jobs in such a short timescale is testament to everyone involved, in particular the employees who have been extremely patient and understanding throughout the sale process.

"We would like to thank them for their support over the past two weeks and wish them every success in their new roles."