Image caption The regional indoor tennis centre would be built at the King George V site

A £1.5m indoor tennis centre is being proposed to help develop the sport in south-west Scotland.

Tennis Scotland has identified Dumfries and Galloway as one of six priority areas for investment.

It could pave the way for a £1.5m facility to be built at the King George V leisure complex in Dumfries.

Dumfries and Galloway Council is being asked to agree to the project, which would come at no capital cost to the local authority.

Tennis Scotland and Sportscotland are targeting different parts of the country for investment through the Transforming Scottish Indoor Tennis Fund (TSITF).

Potential sites

The other areas are Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, the Highlands and the Scottish Borders.

It would provide £1m towards the Dumfries scheme with a further £500,000 from other funding sources.

Two potential sites were identified for the project - at the King George V complex and the Nunholm Tennis Club.

An options appraisal exercise came down in favour of the KGV facility which is currently run on behalf of the council by Queen of the South.

A report to councillors said that arrangement could still continue if the site was extended to include a regional indoor tennis centre.