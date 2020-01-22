Jim Clark Rally hatches route expansion plans

Image copyright John Fife

The Jim Clark Rally is set to return to its traditional date this year - and organisers want to expand the route.

The Borders event was staged for the first time in five years in November, following a fatal accident which claimed three lives in May 2014.

Plans have now been tabled to hold the rally on 30 and 31 May this year.

Scottish Borders Council will carry out a consultation on the event organisers' proposals to expand the course outside the Berwickshire area.

Mark Rowley, executive member for business and economic development with the council, said it wanted to put information into the public domain about the new routes and the consultation process involved.

Image copyright John Fife

"The really exciting thing is that now that the rally is back, the plan is for it to be based out of Duns but to use more of the fantastic Borders countryside we've got," he said.

"It's going to spread to the coast as far as Burnmouth and into eastern coastal Berwickshire, it's going to look at Scott's View and it's going to move into two other locality areas."

He said there would be plenty of time for the public to have its say on the proposals.

"The rally are going to consult with the affected community councils, with the residents who are directly on the routes," he said.

"We're going to go out to the local area partnerships and explain what the implications and the fantastic benefits of the rally coming to different areas are.

"We are starting this off now in January - the event isn't until the end of May - so there are lots of opportunities to engage and understand what the implications and benefits are."