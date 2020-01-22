Image copyright Iain McLellan/Spindrift Photo Agency Image caption Lawrence Waller was jailed for four years at the High Court in Glasgow

A rapist who claimed his diabetes made it "impossible" for him to have sex has been jailed for four years.

Lawrence Waller, 59, from Dumfries, attacked his victim when she was 19 at a house in the town in the early 1990s.

He had claimed the woman had entered into an agreement with him and his wife to have a baby for them - to be achieved by using an ink syringe.

He was convicted of rape and sentenced to a prison term at the High Court in Glasgow.

The trial heard how the young woman - who has since died - got pregnant at 19 and DNA tests revealed Waller was the father, which he claimed was a "shock".

He said the pregnancy had been achieved with the use of a "syringe used for printer ink".

Under questioning, he said his diabetes made it "physically impossible" for him to have intercourse.

Jailing him, Lord Armstrong said: "I note that you continue to deny any responsibility for your criminal actions.

"The crime of rape is a grave one against which all women should be protected."