The Conservatives have won a by-election in southern Scotland prompted by the death of a senior councillor.

Graham Nicol, the depute leader of their group on Dumfries and Galloway Council, died in October.

Four candidates contested the vacant seat in the Mid Galloway and Wigtown West ward.

Conservative Jackie McCamon won the vote ahead of the SNP's Tony Berretti, Peter Barlow for the Green Party and Labour's Gill Hay.

The turnout in the by-election was 32.5%.

The Dumfries and Galloway authority is run by a Labour/SNP administration.