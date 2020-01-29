Image copyright Organic Architects Image caption Work will begin on the new distillery later this year

Plans for a new whisky distillery in southern Scotland have been approved by councillors.

It is hoped construction of the facility at Moffat in Dumfries and Galloway can start later this year with distillation to start in 2021.

In its first years of operation it will produce about 30,000 litres-a-year - enough to fill about a barrel a day.

Nick Bullard, founder of Dark Sky Spirits, said it was a "huge moment" for the town and wider area.

Image copyright Organic Architects Image caption It is hoped the facility could open in Moffat by 2021

"Even though it's small, this distillery will make a big difference to our town and our region," he said.

"It will attract visitors, bring new jobs and boost retail and hospitality trade.

"It will broaden and deepen Moffat's attractiveness to whisky lovers around the world."

Earlier this month the plans received a funding boost with more than £300,000 awarded from the South of Scotland Enterprise Partnership.

Prof Russel Griggs, who chairs the group, said the investment aimed to help "make the south the thriving economy we know it can be".