Image caption The council has backed plans for the project at the King George V site

Tennis Scotland has welcomed council support for a £1.5m indoor centre to be built in Dumfries.

It is part of a wider investment of £15m nationwide to help increase participation in the sport.

Dumfries and Galloway is one of six priority areas identified - along with Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, the Highlands and the Scottish Borders.

Tennis Scotland said it was pleased the new facility in southern Scotland was "progressing well".

'Significant investment'

Dumfries and Galloway Council agreed the project this week, which will come at no capital cost to the local authority.

Two potential sites were identified for the centre - at the King George V complex and the Nunholm Tennis Club.

A previous appraisal exercise came down in favour of the KGV facility, currently run on behalf of the council by Queen of the South.