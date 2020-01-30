Image copyright Google Image caption The accident took place on the B7077 near Stoneykirk

One person has been taken to hospital following a crash involving four vehicles in south-west Scotland.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the B7077 near Stoneykirk in Dumfries and Galloway at about 09:00.

Police Scotland said the road had been closed and diversions put in place.

No further information about the vehicles involved has been released.