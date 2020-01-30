Four-car crash near Stoneykirk leaves one person in hospital
- 30 January 2020
One person has been taken to hospital following a crash involving four vehicles in south-west Scotland.
Emergency services were called to the incident on the B7077 near Stoneykirk in Dumfries and Galloway at about 09:00.
Police Scotland said the road had been closed and diversions put in place.
No further information about the vehicles involved has been released.