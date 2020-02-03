Image copyright Jim Barton Image caption Temporary classrooms have been put up to allow pupils to return to the site

Pupils are returning to a secondary school in the Borders about two months after it was badly damaged by fire.

Students in S4 to S6 are going back to Peebles High on Monday followed by S1 to S3 children on Tuesday.

A small number of pupils with complex needs will continue to be taught in Galashiels while plans are developed for their return.

Scottish Borders Council said it had taken an "enormous amount of work" to get students back on the site.

Two boys have been charged in connection with the fire in November last year.

Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption The school was badly damaged by fire in late November last year

Council chief executive Tracey Logan said parents had "consistently told" them it was very important to get the children back in one location.

"To be in a position to do this so quickly is testament to the efforts of all concerned, and the support provided to us by a wide range of partners," she said.

"We do still have work to complete on site, and additional classroom and changing room space will also be opened up in modular buildings later in February, but we are now confident that the return of pupils can take place."

An options appraisal - due to be completed by Easter - is being undertaken to evaluate all potential options for the long-term future of the site.

It will be used for consultation with parents and in talks with the Scottish government about the way ahead.