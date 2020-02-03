South of Scotland's key issues aired at convention

Image caption The forum is being held at Easterbrook Hall in Dumfries

A new forum is being staged in southern Scotland to try to help tackle the "long-term challenges" facing the area.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney is chairing the Convention of the South of Scotland in Dumfries.

It will look at the key issues facing Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders such as transport, population change and employment.

Mr Swinney said the convention would allow the Scottish government to "work more closely" with bodies in the area.

The meeting at Easterbrook Hall is aimed at improving links with local councils and other public agencies.

Skip Twitter post by @JohnSwinney Heading to #Dumfries today for the first meeting of the Convention of the South Scotland. Valuable opportunity to bring together a range of organisations with @scotborders and @dgcouncil just before the new South of Scotland enterprise agency gets underway. — John Swinney (@JohnSwinney) February 3, 2020 Report

It will look at:

Enabling sustainable economic development

Creating an effective public transport system - particularly for rural communities

Maximising education, jobs and skills opportunities

Driving population change and addressing demographic challenges

Mr Swinney said the convention provided a "unique platform" to strengthen the relationship between national and local government.

He said it was one of a "number of exciting developments" in the area - including the creation of a new enterprise agency and the Borderlands growth deal.

He added that he was looking forward to discussing ambitions for the economic future of the area.